Trump and Biden officially set to face off in stunning debate development

Washington DC - The 2024 presidential election will have a debate between the two main candidates after all as Donald Trump and Joe Biden agreed Wednesday to face off in June!

Donald Trump (l.) and Joe Biden agreed Wednesday to host the first 2024 presidential debate on June 27. © Collage: Craig Ruttle / POOL / AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

The Democratic incumbent challenged his rival to "make my day" and Trump quickly responded he was ready to "rumble."

CNN announced it will host the first event on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Biden had set out his own terms for the debates with political showman Trump, such as time limits for speakers and having no live audience – a condition CNN said it had agreed to.



In his first formal debate offer after months of stalling, the 81-year-old also shunned the traditional calendar proposed by the commission that has run debates since 1988 as he sought to exercise control over the format.