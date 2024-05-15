Trump and Biden officially set to face off in stunning debate development

The 2024 presidential election will have a debate between the two main candidates after all as Joe Biden and Donald Trump agreed Wednesday to face off in June!

Washington DC - The 2024 presidential election will have a debate between the two main candidates after all as Donald Trump and Joe Biden agreed Wednesday to face off in June!

Donald Trump (l.) and Joe Biden agreed Wednesday to host the first 2024 presidential debate on June 27.
Donald Trump (l.) and Joe Biden agreed Wednesday to host the first 2024 presidential debate on June 27.  © Collage: Craig Ruttle / POOL / AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

The Democratic incumbent challenged his rival to "make my day" and Trump quickly responded he was ready to "rumble."

CNN announced it will host the first event on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Biden had set out his own terms for the debates with political showman Trump, such as time limits for speakers and having no live audience – a condition CNN said it had agreed to.

Trump backed by legion of MAGA Republicans on latest day of hush money trial
Donald Trump Trump backed by legion of MAGA Republicans on latest day of hush money trial

In his first formal debate offer after months of stalling, the 81-year-old also shunned the traditional calendar proposed by the commission that has run debates since 1988 as he sought to exercise control over the format.

Trump sees Biden's offer and raises stakes

Donald Trump (l.) and Joe Biden debate on stage on October 22, 2020.
Donald Trump (l.) and Joe Biden debate on stage on October 22, 2020.  © Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP

Trump accepted the dates even as he set out a starkly different vision with a larger venue for "excitement purposes" and accused the Democrat of being afraid of crowds.

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn't shown up for a debate. Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal," Biden said in a video on X. "I'll even do it twice."

Trump's campaign responded with a letter that suggested additional dates in July, August, and September, as well as a vice presidential debate.

Trump neglects Mother's Day message for Melania amid flood of campaign posts
Donald Trump Trump neglects Mother's Day message for Melania amid flood of campaign posts

Biden also trolled Trump over his ongoing criminal hush money trial in New York, which features a mid-week break, adding: "So let's pick the dates Donald. I hear you're free on Wednesdays."

CNN said in a statement that the debate would be held at its studios in Atlanta in the "crucial battleground state of Georgia."

"To ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate, no audience will be present. Moderators for the debate and additional details will be announced at a later date," it said.

Cover photo: Collage: Craig Ruttle / POOL / AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

More on Donald Trump: