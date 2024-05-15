Trump and Biden officially set to face off in stunning debate development
Washington DC - The 2024 presidential election will have a debate between the two main candidates after all as Donald Trump and Joe Biden agreed Wednesday to face off in June!
The Democratic incumbent challenged his rival to "make my day" and Trump quickly responded he was ready to "rumble."
CNN announced it will host the first event on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Biden had set out his own terms for the debates with political showman Trump, such as time limits for speakers and having no live audience – a condition CNN said it had agreed to.
In his first formal debate offer after months of stalling, the 81-year-old also shunned the traditional calendar proposed by the commission that has run debates since 1988 as he sought to exercise control over the format.
Trump sees Biden's offer and raises stakes
Trump accepted the dates even as he set out a starkly different vision with a larger venue for "excitement purposes" and accused the Democrat of being afraid of crowds.
"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn't shown up for a debate. Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal," Biden said in a video on X. "I'll even do it twice."
Trump's campaign responded with a letter that suggested additional dates in July, August, and September, as well as a vice presidential debate.
Biden also trolled Trump over his ongoing criminal hush money trial in New York, which features a mid-week break, adding: "So let's pick the dates Donald. I hear you're free on Wednesdays."
CNN said in a statement that the debate would be held at its studios in Atlanta in the "crucial battleground state of Georgia."
"To ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate, no audience will be present. Moderators for the debate and additional details will be announced at a later date," it said.
Cover photo: Collage: Craig Ruttle / POOL / AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP