Biden challenges Trump to two televised debates: "Make my day, pal"

Washington DC - President Joe Biden challenged Donald Trump Wednesday to "make my day" and hold two televised debates in June and September, with his Republican rival swiftly accepting.

Biden shunned the three debates proposed by the bipartisan US election debates commission, opting instead for two audience-free clashes hosted by news organizations.



"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn't shown up for a debate. Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal," Biden said in a video on X, formerly Twitter.

"I'll even do it twice."

Biden also trolled Trump over his ongoing criminal hush money trial in New York, which features a mid-week break, adding: "So let's pick the dates Donald. I hear you're free on Wednesdays."

The Democrat and the Republican have been sparring for months over debates, but there has been uncertainty over whether they would go ahead.