Trump and Hegseth scramble to deflect after shocking chat group leak of war plans

Washington DC - President Donald Trump , Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other senior administration officials responded to the accidental leak of war plans to the editor of The Atlantic.

Trump and Hegseth have both made light of the leak, instead opting to attack the journalist who was added to the top-secret group chat. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump shared a post by Elon Musk in which the tech billionaire makes light of the scandalous security breach by criticizing The Atlantic.

"Best place to hide a dead body is on page 2 of The Atlantic magazine, because no one ever goes there," Musk said on X, after it was revealed that senior officials had added Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg to a secret group chat on Signal.

The message thread was full of classified information, as senior officials including Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance discussed whether to bomb Houthi targets in Yemen.

Trump went on a rant about The Atlantic when taking questions from reporters at the White House on Monday, before claiming that he didn't know anything about the leaks.

"I’m not a big fan of The Atlantic," Trump said. "To me, it’s a magazine that’s going out of business. I think it’s not much of a magazine, but I know nothing about it."

The White House has not indicated how it will respond to the leak of classified information, and instead stood behind National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, the official who is thought to have added Goldberg to the chat.