Trump and MAGA turn on Joe Rogan for seemingly endorsing RFK Jr.

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump and his MAGA base are now turning on Joe Rogan after the podcaster shared support for one of his challengers.

Donald Trump (r.) shared a vitriolic reaction after popular podcaster Joe Rogan (l.) praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which many saw as an endorsement. © Collage: James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP

During Thursday's episode of his popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan explained that he believes both Democrats and Republicans "gaslight you, they manipulate you, they promote narratives," but Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is above all of that.

"He's the only one that makes sense to me," Rogan said.

"He doesn't attack people, he attacks actions and ideas, but he's much more reasonable and intelligent," he added.

"He's a legitimate guy."

A clip of his remarks quickly made the rounds on social media, with many labeling it an endorsement of RFK Jr.

On Friday, Rogan attempted to clarify that his comments were not an actual endorsement, noting that he is a fan of both candidates – but it was too late.

A few hours later, Trump responded with vitriol to the remarks on his Truth Social platform, calling on his supporters to let Rogan know who they support next time he hosts an MMA match.

"It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring," the former president wrote.