Trump and Musk get big boost after judge greenlights mass buyout plan for federal workers

Boston, Massachusetts - President Donald Trump 's efforts to drastically slash the government workforce got a big boost Wednesday as a US judge lifted a freeze on a buyout plan.

US District Judge George O'Toole, who had temporarily paused the plan last week, lifted his restraining order on the mass buyout offer.

Labor unions representing federal employees had filed suit to block the scheme masterminded by far-right billionaire Elon Musk to dismantle whole swathes.

In an email titled Fork in the Road, the more than two million US government employees were given an offer to leave with eight months' pay or risk being fired in future culls.

The White House says more than 65,000 federal employees have signed on to the buyout offer from the Office of Personnel Management.

O'Toole, an appointee of president Bill Clinton, said the unions lacked the standing to bring the suit and his court did not have jurisdiction over the matter.

"The unions do not have the required direct stake in the Fork Directive, but are challenging a policy that affects others, specifically executive branch employees," he said.