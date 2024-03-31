Trump and Republicans ramp up religious rhetoric as they blast Biden for "blasphemy"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump and fellow Republicans cranked up the religious fundamentalism as they blasted Joe Biden on Saturday for what they called an assault on Christianity as the president highlighted the Transgender Day of Visibility.

Donald Trump's campaign attacked President Joe Biden for marking the Transgender Day of Visibility on Saturday. © REUTERS

It was the latest skirmish between Trump's push to solidify support from religious conservatives, while Biden stakes his claim as the standard-bearer for an inclusive America.



The Democrat on Friday issued a proclamation recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility, falling every year on March 31, which this time is also Easter Sunday.

In a statement slamming Biden's "blasphemous" declaration, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the move was part of "the Biden Administration's years-long assault on the Christian faith."

"We call on Joe Biden's failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only – the resurrection of Jesus Christ."

Republican House speaker Mike Johnson said on X it was "outrageous and abhorrent" to proclaim "Easter Sunday as 'Transgender Day.'"

"The American people are taking note," he added.