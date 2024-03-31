Trump and Republicans ramp up religious rhetoric as they blast Biden for "blasphemy"
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump and fellow Republicans cranked up the religious fundamentalism as they blasted Joe Biden on Saturday for what they called an assault on Christianity as the president highlighted the Transgender Day of Visibility.
It was the latest skirmish between Trump's push to solidify support from religious conservatives, while Biden stakes his claim as the standard-bearer for an inclusive America.
The Democrat on Friday issued a proclamation recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility, falling every year on March 31, which this time is also Easter Sunday.
In a statement slamming Biden's "blasphemous" declaration, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the move was part of "the Biden Administration's years-long assault on the Christian faith."
"We call on Joe Biden's failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only – the resurrection of Jesus Christ."
Republican House speaker Mike Johnson said on X it was "outrageous and abhorrent" to proclaim "Easter Sunday as 'Transgender Day.'"
"The American people are taking note," he added.
Biden campaign takes pot shot at Bible-hawking Trump
The White House snapped back with a statement pointing out that Biden, a devout Catholic, "stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American."
"Sadly, it's unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric," spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.
"President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit," he added, an apparent dig at Trump who this week hawked $59.99 "God Bless the USA" bibles.
Trump and Republicans are seizing on bigotry against trans people, with some states restricting gender-affirming care for minors and prohibit people from using bathrooms not in alignment with their sex at birth.
"We will ban men from participating in women's sports," Trump has declared at campaign rallies, as he highlights policy priorities for a second White House term.
Trump blasted for "inciting political violence"
The pivot to Christian piety didn't stop Trump from posting a violent video on his Truth Social platform Friday that featured an image of Biden hog-tied, as if he were being kidnapped.
The clip shows two pickup trucks driving down a highway, each displaying pro-Trump signs and flags. On the tailgate of the second truck is an image of a prone Biden tied with his hands behind him.
"This image from Donald Trump is the type of crap you post when you're calling for a bloodbath or when you tell the Proud Boys to 'stand back and stand by,'" Biden spokesperson Michael Tyler told AFP.
He went on: "Trump is regularly inciting political violence and it's time people take him seriously – just ask the Capitol police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6."
The Trump campaign was unapologetic.
"Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually weaponizing the justice system against him," spokesperson Steven Cheung said.
Cover photo: KEVIN WURM / AFP