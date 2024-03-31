Trump faces heat after sharing bizarre video of a hog-tied Joe Biden

Long Island, New York - Presidential candidate Donald Trump is facing criticism after he shared a bizarre image of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden on social media.

Donald Trump (r.) is under fire after recently sharing a social media video that showed a bizarre image of President Joe Biden (l.) hog tied. © Collage: Eros Hoagland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Olivier Douliery / AFP

On Friday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share a 20-second video showing two large pickup trucks speeding down the highway with "Trump 2024" flags attached to them.

The second truck included a large image covering its back end that depicted a tied-up President Biden lying on his side.

Another circulating video of what appears to be the same truck shows someone holding a "hang all traitors" sign.

According to a caption included with the post, the video was shot in Long Island on Thursday – the same day Trump attended the wake for NYPD officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa Park, New York.

Trump's post comes as the former president has ramped up his questionable rhetoric regarding Biden as the two candidates prepare for their rematch in November.