Trump faces heat after sharing bizarre video of a hog-tied Joe Biden
Long Island, New York - Presidential candidate Donald Trump is facing criticism after he shared a bizarre image of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden on social media.
On Friday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share a 20-second video showing two large pickup trucks speeding down the highway with "Trump 2024" flags attached to them.
The second truck included a large image covering its back end that depicted a tied-up President Biden lying on his side.
Another circulating video of what appears to be the same truck shows someone holding a "hang all traitors" sign.
According to a caption included with the post, the video was shot in Long Island on Thursday – the same day Trump attended the wake for NYPD officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa Park, New York.
Trump's post comes as the former president has ramped up his questionable rhetoric regarding Biden as the two candidates prepare for their rematch in November.
Joe Biden spokesman speaks out against Trump's disrespectful post
In a statement shared with NBC News, Biden spokesperson Michael Tyler slammed the distasteful post as well as Trump's penchant for allegedly inciting violence toward his political opponents.
"Trump is regularly inciting political violence, and it's time people take him seriously - just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6," Tyler said.
In a Saturday morning post, Trump referred to all of his legal issues as "Biden Trials," once again decrying them as "ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"
Cover photo: Collage: Eros Hoagland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Olivier Douliery / AFP