Trump announces his first campaign rally following assassination attempt
Grand Rapids, Michigan - Donald Trump has announced a campaign event in Michigan next Saturday, marking the first since the attempt on his life in Pennsylvania.
The 78-year-old is venturing back onto a public stage just one week after the assassination attempt on him at a rally in Butler.
On Tuesday, Trump announced that he would be appearing in the Midwest with JD Vance, who is set to become vice president if Trump is re-elected.
The ex-president was formally nominated as the presidential candidate of the Republican Party at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he received a triumphant reception in his first public appearance since Saturday's events.
Trump was minorly injured in the shooting due to a bullet that grazed his ear, and he appeared with a bandage over the wound at the RNC.
The suspected gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, shot and killed a 50-year-old firefighter attending the rally, while another bystander was seriously injured. Crooks, who was found to have an explosive device in his car, was gunned down by Secret Service agents.
Trump's rival, President Joe Biden, returned to the campaign trail in Las Vegas on Tuesday for his first trip since the shooting, which he fiercely condemned in a rare Oval Office address on Sunday.
Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP