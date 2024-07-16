Trump announces his first campaign rally following assassination attempt

Grand Rapids, Michigan - Donald Trump has announced a campaign event in Michigan next Saturday, marking the first since the attempt on his life in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump has announced a campaign event in Michigan next Saturday, marking the first since the attempt on his life in Pennsylvania. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The 78-year-old is venturing back onto a public stage just one week after the assassination attempt on him at a rally in Butler.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that he would be appearing in the Midwest with JD Vance, who is set to become vice president if Trump is re-elected.

The ex-president was formally nominated as the presidential candidate of the Republican Party at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he received a triumphant reception in his first public appearance since Saturday's events.

Trump was minorly injured in the shooting due to a bullet that grazed his ear, and he appeared with a bandage over the wound at the RNC.

The suspected gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, shot and killed a 50-year-old firefighter attending the rally, while another bystander was seriously injured. Crooks, who was found to have an explosive device in his car, was gunned down by Secret Service agents.