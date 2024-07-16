Biden returns to the campaign trail in first trip since Trump shooting

Las Vegas, Nevada - President Joe Biden hits the campaign trail Tuesday for the first time since the assassination attempt against Donald Trump , seeking a balance between criticizing his rival and heeding his own calls to cool down American politics.

President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in Las Vegas on Tuesday. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

As Trump rides a wave of support at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Democrat Biden – who is trying to salvage his re-election bid – is in Las Vegas to reach out to a key constituency of Black voters at the NAACP advocacy group.

The 81-year-old president will also record an interview with Black broadcaster BET, the latest in a series of one-on-ones as he works to ease concerns over his age and mental acuity following his dismal debate performance against Trump last month.

Amid calls for Americans to "lower the temperature" of politics in the wake of the attempt on Trump's life, Biden canceled a campaign trip to Texas on Monday but continued with his Nevada visit.

Biden narrowly won Nevada in his 2020 election victory over Trump.

The trip comes as Democrats push ahead with plans to rush through Biden's own nomination ahead of the party's conference in August, despite calls to postpone it while the party remains torn over his candidacy.

While the attempt on Trump's life has briefly silenced the drumbeat of Democrats who called on Biden to step aside, tensions are still bubbling beneath the surface as the president trails in the polls.

Biden's campaign insisted the virtual roll-call was necessary before the August 19 convention as Republican-led Ohio had moved its filing date to August 7, otherwise Biden risked not appearing on the ballot.