Trump announces major breakthrough in Israel and Hamas negotiations

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his so-called "peace plan" to end the war in Gaza. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Palestinian militant group Hamas would release all hostages while Israel would pull its troops back to an agreed-on line, Trump said after talks in Egypt on his 20-point peace plan resulted in a deal.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."

Trump also thanked mediators Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, adding: "BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!"

Mediators said Israel and Hamas had reached a deal for a hostage-prisoner exchange and aid entry into Gaza, Egyptian state-linked media reported.

Trump said earlier that he may travel to the Middle East later this week as a deal was "very close".

In a dramatic moment, AFP journalists saw Secretary of State Marco Rubio interrupt an event at the White House and hand Trump an urgent note about the progress of the negotiations in Egypt.

"I may go there sometime toward the end of the week, maybe on Sunday," Trump said, adding that he was "most likely" to turn up in Egypt but would also consider going to war-torn Gaza.

Trump's plan called for a ceasefire, the release of all the hostages held in Gaza, Hamas' disarmament, and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from the territory.

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff arrived at the talks earlier.