Biden team reportedly creating pardon list to preempt Trump's promised retribution

Washington DC - President Joe Biden 's team has reportedly been discussing a list of people to issue pardons for a number of allies ahead of incoming president-elect Donald Trump 's administration.

According to Politico, White House officials have been discussing the possibility of issuing blanket pardons for current and former public officials who Trump and some of his cabinet nominations have expressed interest in targeting when he takes over leadership.

Biden aides mentioned that members of Congress’ January 6 Committee – including Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and former GOP Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming – have been floated.

Another name suggested is the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become a villain on the far-right with claims that he lied about the Covid-19 pandemic, causing deaths on a mass scale.

Throughout the 2024 presidential race, Trump made promises to seek "retribution" against his political enemies if he won the election.

Following his victory, he has been stacking his administration with loyalists adamant to help him carry out his plans.

Trump recently nominated Kash Patel to be director of the FBI, tasking him with weeding out what the far-right calls "the deep state."