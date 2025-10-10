Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize coveted by Trump

Oslo, Norway - The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado speaks at a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, ahead of the inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro for his third term, on January 9, 2025. © REUTERS

Machado was honored "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

Machado has been a "key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided ... in a brutal authoritarian state that is now suffering a humanitarian and economic crisis," he said.

The committee hailed her as "one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times," saying she has been forced to live in hiding in the past year.

"Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country, a choice that has inspired millions."

US President Donald Trump had made no secret of his desire to win this year's prize.

Since returning to the White House for his second term in January, the US leader has repeatedly insisted that he "deserves" the Nobel for his role in resolving numerous conflicts.

But Nobel Prize experts in Oslo had insisted in the run-up to Friday's announcement that he had no chance, noting that his "America First" policies run counter to the ideals of the Peace Prize as laid out in Alfred Nobel's 1895 will creating the award.