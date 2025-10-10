Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize coveted by Trump

The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Oslo, Norway - The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado speaks at a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, ahead of the inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro for his third term, on January 9, 2025.
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado speaks at a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, ahead of the inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro for his third term, on January 9, 2025.  © REUTERS

Machado was honored "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

Machado has been a "key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided ... in a brutal authoritarian state that is now suffering a humanitarian and economic crisis," he said.

The committee hailed her as "one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times," saying she has been forced to live in hiding in the past year.

Venezuela asks for urgent UN Security Council meeting over "mounting threats" from US
World Venezuela asks for urgent UN Security Council meeting over "mounting threats" from US

"Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country, a choice that has inspired millions."

US President Donald Trump had made no secret of his desire to win this year's prize.

Since returning to the White House for his second term in January, the US leader has repeatedly insisted that he "deserves" the Nobel for his role in resolving numerous conflicts.

But Nobel Prize experts in Oslo had insisted in the run-up to Friday's announcement that he had no chance, noting that his "America First" policies run counter to the ideals of the Peace Prize as laid out in Alfred Nobel's 1895 will creating the award.

Final 2025 Nobel announcement expected on Monday

The chairman of the Nobel Committee, Jorgen Watne Frydnes, announces that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is the laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025, at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, on October 10, 2025.
The chairman of the Nobel Committee, Jorgen Watne Frydnes, announces that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is the laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025, at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, on October 10, 2025.  © Rodrigo Freitas/NTB/via REUTERS

Last year, the prestigious prize went to the Japanese anti-nuclear group Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The prize comes with a gold medal, a diploma, and a prize sum of $1.2 million.

The award will be presented at a formal ceremony in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of the prizes' creator, Swedish inventor and philanthropist Alfred Nobel.

China slams Taiwan's president for "prostituting" himself with Trump Nobel Prize pitch
China China slams Taiwan's president for "prostituting" himself with Trump Nobel Prize pitch

The Peace Prize is the only Nobel awarded in Oslo, with the other disciplines announced in Stockholm.

On Thursday, the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Laszlo Krasznahorkai, considered by many as Hungary's most important living author, whose works explore themes of postmodern dystopia and melancholy.

The 2025 Nobel season winds up Monday with the economics prize.

Cover photo: REUTERS

More on World: