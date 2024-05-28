Trump asks judge to reject request for gag order in classified documents case
Fort Pierce, Florida - Donald Trump and his legal team have asked the judge overseeing his classified documents case to reject a request from prosecutors to put a gag order against him ahead of the trial.
According to The New York Times, Trump's team submitted a filing to Judge Aileen Cannon, describing the idea of implementing a gag order as "an extraordinary, unprecedented and unconstitutional censorship application" that "unjustly targets" the presidential candidate.
The defense accused prosecutors, which they referred to as "the Thought Police," of "pursuing media coverage rather than justice" and of being "driven by political animus" towards their client.
They also demanded that prosecutors involved in the request for a gag order face contempt sanctions.
Trump is facing federal charges for taking dozens of classified documents after leaving the White House and his alleged efforts to obstruct attempts by authorities to retrieve them.
Last week, Trump began spreading what prosecutors called "grossly misleading" claims that FBI agents were given the power to assassinate him when they raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022.
Donald Trump's FBI claims could arguably endanger federal agents
Trump's claims were in reference to recently unsealed court filings regarding the case, one of which outlined how the FBI was authorized to conduct its search, including the possible use of force in limited circumstances.
Last Friday, the office of special counsel Jack Smith, who has led the case against the former president, asked Judge Cannon to revise Trump's conditions of release to include a limited gag order aimed at preventing him from making comments that could arguably endanger federal agents.
Judge Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, recently ruled to delay the trial indefinitely, which is now expected to start after the general elections in November.
Cover photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP