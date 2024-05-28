Trump asks judge to reject request for gag order in classified documents case

Fort Pierce, Florida - Donald Trump and his legal team have asked the judge overseeing his classified documents case to reject a request from prosecutors to put a gag order against him ahead of the trial.

On Monday, attorneys for Donald Trump filed a request for the judge overseeing his classified documents case to dismiss a request for a gag order. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

According to The New York Times, Trump's team submitted a filing to Judge Aileen Cannon, describing the idea of implementing a gag order as "an extraordinary, unprecedented and unconstitutional censorship application" that "unjustly targets" the presidential candidate.

The defense accused prosecutors, which they referred to as "the Thought Police," of "pursuing media coverage rather than justice" and of being "driven by political animus" towards their client.

They also demanded that prosecutors involved in the request for a gag order face contempt sanctions.

Trump is facing federal charges for taking dozens of classified documents after leaving the White House and his alleged efforts to obstruct attempts by authorities to retrieve them.

Last week, Trump began spreading what prosecutors called "grossly misleading" claims that FBI agents were given the power to assassinate him when they raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022.