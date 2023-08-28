Trump attorney launches serious accusations against prosecutors

Palm Beach, Florida - Ex-President Donald Trump 's legal spokesperson says potential scheduling conflicts between his legal trials and campaign were made "by design."

Alina Habba sat down with Fox News on Sunday and claimed – without proof – Trump's busy legal calendar is actually "very much a coordinated effort" to "tie him up."

"Think about how [Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis] when she was asked at her press conference if she was coordinating with [special counsel] Jack Smith in DC and the government couldn't give us a yes or no," Habba argued. "That says it all."

Habba, a longtime Trump loyalist, called on both Willis and Smith to be investigated, arguing that they "intentionally waited" to bring charges for Trump to be leading in the Republican primaries.

When asked about her strategies for prepping her client for the trial, Habba said there's no need for any as Trump, who currently faces 91 felony charges in four criminal indictments, is "incredibly intelligent, and he knows the ropes."

"What is going to have to be prepped for? The truth?" she exclaimed. "You don't have to prep much when you've done nothing wrong. So, that I'm not concerned with."