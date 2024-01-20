Trump backed by disgraced former British PM: "Just what the world needs"
London, UK - Disgraced former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said a second presidential term for Donald Trump could be "just what the world needs."
The controversial Conservative derided the "global wokerati" for "trembling so violently" in fear of Trump winning November’s US election.
In his weekly Daily Mail column – to which he was relegated after being forced out as prime minister amid never-ending scandals – Johnson argued that if Trump backs Ukraine in its war against Russia, his renewed leadership "can be a big win for the world."
Trump has cast doubt on continued support for Kyiv if he re-enters the White House, and has repeatedly boasted about his warm relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But Johnson, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, claimed that Trump will not betray the war-torn nation.
He wrote: "I simply cannot believe that Trump will ditch the Ukrainians; on the contrary, having worked out, as he surely has, that there is no deal to be done with Putin, I reckon there is a good chance that he will double down and finish what he started – by giving them what they need to win."
"If that is the case, then there is every chance, under Trump, that the West will be stronger, and the world more stable."
Trump is not "would-be dictator," Johnson claims
The ex-Tory leader went on to argue that "what the world needs now is a US leader whose willingness to use force and sheer unpredictability is a major deterrent to the enemies of the West."
NATO-skeptic Trump has previously claimed that he could end Russia’s war on Ukraine in 24 hours.
Elsewhere in his column, Johnson conceded that the former Republican president, who is facing 91 charges across four criminal cases, has "been caught saying a few unguarded things."
Praising "his style," he denied that Trump is a "would-be dictator" – even though the ex-president has repeatedly shown himself to be more than comfortable with the tag.
