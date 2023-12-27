Donald Trump pulls strange move in sharing unflattering voter graphic: "Dictator"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump shared an image of a word cloud of terms voters said will describe his second term in office, and it was less than flattering.

Former President Donald Trump shared a word cloud on social media that included terms like "dictator," which voters chose to describe his second term. © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Tuesday, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to share the graphic, which included a handful of terms that seem to describe him as a leader.

But strangely enough, while the cloud was filled with terms he has publicly used to describe himself, some of the biggest words in the cloud included terms like "dictator," "revenge," "power," "chaos," "corruption," and "nothing."

The image was actually pulled from a recent poll conducted by The Daily Mail, where they asked 1,000 prospective voters to give one word to describe Trump, and another for current President Joe Biden, who is also seeking re-election.

It's hard to say whether the post was made on purpose, as Trump does not usually flaunt his critcism. Yet he has been leaning into and directly addressing push back he has faced in recent months for his rhetoric.

During a recent Fox News town hall, host Sean Hannity attempted to get Trump to promise to "never abuse power as retribution against anybody" if he becomes president, which, after his comments, has become a growing concern.