Trump-backed North Carolina candidate Mark Robinson called on to drop out as bombshell story looms
Raleigh, North Carolina - Donald Trump is reportedly pressuring North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson to drop out of the race, as a looming news story threatens to destroy his chances of winning.
According to The Carolina Journal, Robinson's staff and members of the Trump campaign are calling on him to drop out as CNN is expected to publish a damning news story late Thursday regarding his alleged "activity on adult websites in [the] 2000s."
The MAGA Republican, who Trump endorsed earlier this year, has reportedly refused to drop out and has denied the allegations that the story is expected to bring to light.
A source also claimed that the Trump campaign privately told Robinson weeks ago that he was no longer welcome to be at his rallies or that of his running mate, JD Vance.
Robinson ended up canceling two campaign events he had scheduled for Thursday, as the political world has been rife with speculation about the nature of the allegations.
Jason Williams of Endgame Consulting, which is helping Robinson run his campaign, recently told Business NC that the story will claim Robinson wrote "extremely racist comments about Martin Luther King, referred to himself as a Black Nazi and used antisemitic language referring to Jews."
Nonetheless, Williams says Robinson described the story as a "hit piece" and plans to go on CNN to defend himself.
The story has been getting a lot of attention on social media, as critics wonder what Robinson could have done to gain such ire from Trump and his team.
Mark Robinson responds to the rumors and allegations
Robinson, who has been serving as North Carolina's lieutenant governor since 2021 and managed to win his party's nomination for governor back in March, has a long history of pushing far-right conspiracy theories and extremist rhetoric.
He has faced criticism for publicly quoting Adolf Hitler, comparing abortion to murder, arguing that Black Americans should pay reparations to white Americans as a "thank you" for the US slave trade, and regularly denigrating the LGBTQ+ community and referring to them as "filth."
Robinson released a video on Thursday as rumors swirled around the upcoming story, in which he blamed the media and his Democratic challenger, Josh Stein, for being "at it again."
"A story leaked by [Stein] to CNN is appearing now, [but] let me reassure you – the things that you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson," the politician claimed.
"You know my words, you know my character, and you know that I have been completely transparent in this race and before," he continued, adding that he is "staying in this race."
Thursday evening is the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the race, but the deadline to have Robinson's name removed from election ballots has already passed.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP