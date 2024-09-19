Trump-backed North Carolina candidate Mark Robinson called on to drop out as bombshell story looms

Raleigh, North Carolina - Donald Trump is reportedly pressuring North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson to drop out of the race, as a looming news story threatens to destroy his chances of winning.

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly calling on Mark Robinson (pictured) to drop out of his race for governor as he faces a damning upcoming news story. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Carolina Journal, Robinson's staff and members of the Trump campaign are calling on him to drop out as CNN is expected to publish a damning news story late Thursday regarding his alleged "activity on adult websites in [the] 2000s."

The MAGA Republican, who Trump endorsed earlier this year, has reportedly refused to drop out and has denied the allegations that the story is expected to bring to light.

A source also claimed that the Trump campaign privately told Robinson weeks ago that he was no longer welcome to be at his rallies or that of his running mate, JD Vance.

Robinson ended up canceling two campaign events he had scheduled for Thursday, as the political world has been rife with speculation about the nature of the allegations.

Jason Williams of Endgame Consulting, which is helping Robinson run his campaign, recently told Business NC that the story will claim Robinson wrote "extremely racist comments about Martin Luther King, referred to himself as a Black Nazi and used antisemitic language referring to Jews."

Nonetheless, Williams says Robinson described the story as a "hit piece" and plans to go on CNN to defend himself.

The story has been getting a lot of attention on social media, as critics wonder what Robinson could have done to gain such ire from Trump and his team.