Trump backs 2028 LA Olympics, vowing they will be the "greatest Games" despite wildfires

Los Angeles, California - US President-elect Donald Trump has given his backing to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, vowing they will be the "greatest Games" despite concerns over the impact of the wildfire on preparations.

Casey Wasserman, chairman of the LA 2028 organizing committee, met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Wednesday and provided full backing despite some critics calling for the Olympics to be moved.

"These are America's Olympics," Trump told Wasserman, according to the news website Axios.

"These are more important than ever to LA and I'm going to be supportive in every way possible to make them the greatest Games," he added.

The Los Angeles wildfire disaster has raised questions over whether the city can deliver a safe and successful Games.

So far, none of the more than 80 venues due to stage Olympic competition in Los Angeles have been directly affected by the infernos that have left at least 25 people dead and left entire neighborhoods in ruins.

"As a lifelong Angeleno, I shared our sentiments for President-elect Trump's continued support in Los Angeles amid the devastation in our region," Wasserman said in a statement to Axios.

While the flames that razed Pacific Palisades came uncomfortably close to the Riviera Country Club – which will host 2028's Olympic golf tournament – the overwhelming majority of venues are situated outside what would be regarded as high-risk fire zones.