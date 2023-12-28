Trump beefs with Chris Columbus over "bullying" claims about Home Alone 2 cameo

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump celebrated 30 years since the release of Home Alone 2 by furiously denying that he bullied his way to a cameo in the Christmas classic.

Donald Trump denied his cameo appearance in Home Alone 2, starring Macaulay Culkin (l.), was the result of bullying. © Collage: IMAGO / Allstar & REUTERS

It's been over three years since the movie's director, Chris Columbus, told Business Insider that Trump had placed a non-negotiable condition on the use of New York's iconic Plaza Hotel for filming.

"The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie," Columbus reported the real estate magnate as saying.

Trump got his wish and appeared briefly in a scene with Macaulay Culkin.

But now, the former president is eager to correct the record. In a Truth Social post marking the 30th anniversary of Home Alone 2, Trump boasted that Columbus and others "were begging me to make a cameo appearance," which he was apparently far too busy for.

"They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!" he added, before insisting that the filmmaker's bullying claims were false.

"That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years?" Trump asked, before answering: "Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that's why!"

In one more parting shot at Columbus, the 77-year-old wrote: "Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!"