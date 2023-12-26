Trump Christmas sends out another cheery Christmas message: "May they rot in hell"

Palm Beach, Florida - In what is now a twisted holiday tradition, Donald Trump used his Christmas message to bash everything under the sun, from political rivals to prosecutors and even electric cars.

Donald Trump used his annual Christmas message to attack political rivals, prosecutors, and supposed government policies. © Collage: Unsplash/Waldermar & REUTERS

In a Christmas Day post on his Truth Social platform, Trump sarcastically sent holiday wishes to "Crooked Joe Biden's ONLY HOPE": special prosecutor Jack Smith, who is leading two criminal cases against the former president.

But that was just the start as the GOP's frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election went on a lightning tour of everything he hates most.

Among them are "evil and sick" political leaders in the US, who Trump thinks are the worst in the world due to their policies on immigration, taxes, the environment, "and so much more."

The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the "woke" military, and the devastating wars in Ukraine and Gaza also got a shout-out.

Finally, the rant was gift-wrapped with a cheery final line: "MAY THEY ROT IN HELL."

Trump also used last year's seasonal tidings to unleash venomous attacks on those he feels persecuted by.