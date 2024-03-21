Trump begs MAGA camp for help with legal fees as Biden rakes in massive bucks
Palm Beach, Florida - Presidential candidate Donald Trump may be outperforming his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the polls, but his campaign's fundraising efforts are a totally different story.
According to Fox News, an official for the Trump campaign told the outlet that they, alongside Trump's Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, brought in $20.33 million during the month of February. This brings the former president's cash on hand to $41.9 million.
Trump's latest numbers show an increase from previous months, with the campaign reporting nearly $10.5 million in December and pulling $13.875 million in January.
His fundraising numbers show him far behind Biden, however.
CNN reports that the current president racked in $53 million last month, bringing his cash on hand to a massive $155 million.
Trump is currently facing 88 criminal charges as well as a number of other legal issues that have been draining his financial resources at an alarming rate.
With his legal expenses currently nearing a half billion dollars, Trump is turning to his supporters for help footing the bill.
Donald Trump begs MAGA supporters for help paying massive legal bills
Trump and his legal team recently revealed that he is unable to afford the bond on the massive judgment that a judge ordered him to pay in his New York civil fraud trial. If the bond needed for him to appeal the ruling is not paid, the state may soon begin seizing his assets including some of his largest properties.
According to Rolling Stone, the Trump campaign sent out a text blast on Wednesday to its MAGA base attempting to fundraise on the former president's mounting legal bills.
"KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER!" the message exclaimed, blaming "Insane radical Democrat [Attorney General] Letitia James", who brought the case forward, for his troubles.
"Before the day is over," he added, "I'm calling on ONE MILLION Pro-Trump patriots to chip in and say: STOP THE WITCH HUNT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP!"
Cover photo: Collage: Sean Rayford & Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP