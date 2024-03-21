Trump begs MAGA camp for help with legal fees as Biden rakes in massive bucks

Palm Beach, Florida - Presidential candidate Donald Trump may be outperforming his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the polls, but his campaign's fundraising efforts are a totally different story.

In the month of February, the campaign for President Joe Biden (l.) raised $53 million, outperforming his Republican challenger Donald Trump (r.) © Collage: Sean Rayford & Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Fox News, an official for the Trump campaign told the outlet that they, alongside Trump's Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, brought in $20.33 million during the month of February. This brings the former president's cash on hand to $41.9 million.

Trump's latest numbers show an increase from previous months, with the campaign reporting nearly $10.5 million in December and pulling $13.875 million in January.



His fundraising numbers show him far behind Biden, however.

CNN reports that the current president racked in $53 million last month, bringing his cash on hand to a massive $155 million.

Trump is currently facing 88 criminal charges as well as a number of other legal issues that have been draining his financial resources at an alarming rate.

With his legal expenses currently nearing a half billion dollars, Trump is turning to his supporters for help footing the bill.