Trump blasted by top European official: "Get the facts straight!"

Brussels, Belgium - European Union chief Charles Michel on Friday told Donald Trump to "get the facts straight" on support for Ukraine, after the ex-president said Europe should be giving Kyiv more money.

European Council President Charles Michel (l.) told Donald Trump to "get the facts straight" on the EU's contribution to the Ukrainian war effort. © Collage: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP & REUTERS

"Don't be intimidated by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. We aren’t," the European Council president wrote in a post addressed to Trump on X.



"Let's get the facts straight. The numbers speak for themselves. EU contribution to Ukraine: €143 billion ($150 billion)."

Trump on Thursday told Europe to "get moving" on support for Ukraine ahead of a vote this weekend by US lawmakers on a long-delayed $61 billion aid package for the war-torn nation.

"As everyone agrees, Ukrainian Survival and Strength should be much more important to Europe than to us, but it is also important to us! GET MOVING EUROPE!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday.

The former president has been pushing Republicans in Congress to delay granting new military aid funds to Ukraine, a deadlock which has left it short of ammunition and defense systems and caused it to suffer setbacks in the war.

"Why is it that the United States is over $100 Billion Dollars into the Ukraine War more than Europe, and we have an Ocean between us as separation!" Trump asked.

"Why can't Europe equalise or match the money put in by the United States of America in order to help a Country in desperate need?"