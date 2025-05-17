Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on restarting Alien Enemies Act deportations

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court after it blocked his bid to resume deportations of Venezuelan nationals under the Alien Enemies Act.

Washington DC - President Donald Trump lashed out Friday at the Supreme Court after it blocked his bid to resume deportations of Venezuelan nationals under the Alien Enemies Act, saying the justices are "not allowing me to do what I was elected to do."

Donald Trump has lashed out on social media following the Supreme Court blocked his bid to resume deportations of Venezuelan nationals under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. © REUTERS Trump's berating of the high court, in a post on Truth Social, came after it dealt another setback to his attempt to swiftly expel people he accuses of being Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members using an obscure wartime law, the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (AEA). Trump has been at loggerheads with the judiciary ever since he returned to the White House, venting his fury at numerous court rulings at various levels that have frozen his executive orders on multiple issues. In a 7-2 decision, the conservative-majority Supreme Court, which includes three justices nominated by Trump, blocked his bid to use the AEA to carry out further deportations of TdA members, saying they were not being given enough time to legally contest their removal.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene calls on Trump to pardon cop who murdered George Floyd Trump, who campaigned for the White House on a pledge to deport millions of migrants, said the Supreme Court decision means the government will have to go through a "long, protracted, and expensive Legal Process" to expel "murderers, drug dealers (and) gang members." "The Supreme Court of the United States is not allowing me to do what I was elected to do," he said. "This is a bad and dangerous day for America!"

Supreme Court says Trump administration not giving enough notice

The Supreme Court on Friday paused Trump administration plans to deport another group of people held in Texas. © REUTERS The AEA was last used to round up Japanese Americans during World War II and incarcerate them in concentration camps. Trump invoked the law in March to deport a first group of Venezuelans to a notorious prison in El Salvador without due process. Attorneys for several of the deported Venezuelans have said their clients were not gang members, had committed no crimes, and were targeted largely on the basis of their tattoos. Politicians Kristi Noem quietly requests a new private jet amid Trump's Qatar plane scandal The Supreme Court intervened on April 19 to temporarily block further deportations of undocumented Venezuelan migrants, saying they must be afforded due process. In Friday's unsigned order, the court paused plans to deport another group of people held in Texas, saying they were not being given enough time to mount a meaningful legal challenge to their expulsion. "Notice roughly 24 hours before removal, devoid of information about how to exercise due process rights to contest that removal, surely does not pass muster," the justices said. Conservative justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented. Trump thanked them in his Truth Social post for "attempting to protect our Country."

Lower courts divided on Trump administration's use of Alien Enemies Act

Incarcerated people are pictured inside the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) prison in Tecoluca, El Salvador. © REUTERS The justices also noted that a Salvadoran man had been deported to El Salvador "in error" along with the alleged TdA members in March and the Trump administration has claimed "it is unable to provide for (his) return." The justices stressed they were not deciding whether Trump could legally use the AEA to deport undocumented migrants, and they ordered a lower court to "expeditiously" examine the question. "To be clear, we decide today only that the detainees are entitled to more notice than was given," they said. "We did not on April 19 – and do not now – address the underlying merits of the parties' claims regarding the legality of removals under the AEA." "We recognize the significance of the Government's national security interests as well as the necessity that such interests be pursued in a manner consistent with the Constitution." Three federal district court judges have ruled that Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to carry out deportations was unconstitutional while one, a Trump appointee, said it was permissible. In invoking the AEA, Trump said TdA was engaged in "hostile actions" and "threatening an invasion or predatory incursion against the territory of the United States."