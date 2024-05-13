Trump braces for explosive Michael Cohen testimony in hush money trial

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's hush money trial will continue with another explosive episode on Monday as the ex-president's former lawyer turned tormentor Michael Cohen is expected to testify.

Michael Cohen (l.), Donald Trump's former ally and lawyer, is expected to testify in the ex-president's hush money trial on Monday. © Collage: John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

Cohen's testimony follows a bruising week for Trump in which porn star Stormy Daniels gave toe-curling detail about their alleged sexual encounter which is at the heart of the case – and bitterly denied by the Republican.



Daniels, who claims to have had sex with Trump in 2006, denied she threatened him if he did not buy her silence for $130,000, a payment that prosecutors say Trump then covered up.

The Republican presidential hopeful is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer Cohen for the payment on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, when the story could have proved politically fatal.

Daniels' marathon testimony and cross-examination cleared the way for prosecutors to call Cohen, their remaining star witness.

But jurors have repeatedly heard from witnesses that Cohen was a difficult character who bullied and cajoled others to get his way, while the defense counsel have painted him as a pathological liar and convicted criminal.

"People forget, if they think it's going to be hard for him to keep his temper down, that he testified publicly in 2019 -- and he was in front of 15 partisan Republicans," a source close to Cohen told AFP, confirming he would testify on Monday.

"Everything he says is backed up by documents. He has a high bar to prove his sincerity – but he's proven he can."

Cohen spent just over 13 months in prison and a year and a half on house arrest after he was sentenced to three years imprisonment for lying to Congress and financial crimes.