Trump campaign claims it has raised millions after Atlanta mug shot

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's presidential campaign said Sunday that it has raised $7.1 million since the Republican billionaire's mug shot was released after he was booked on racketeering and conspiracy charges at a Georgia jail this week.

Donald Trump's campaign team claimed it has raised millions since the former president's mug shot was released on Thursday. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

The campaign had quickly embraced the scowling image of the former president - the first mug shot of a serving or former US leader - as the symbol of his bid to take back the White House in 2024.

"Close to $20 million raised in the last three weeks, coinciding with the DC indictment and Atlanta mugshot," campaign spokesman Steven Cheung confirmed to AFP on Sunday.

"$7.1 million since Thursday (Atlanta mugshot). $4.18 million yesterday alone, the highest-grossing day of the entire campaign," he continued.

"Organic money has skyrocketed, especially after President Trump tweeted out the picture along with the website."

AFP could not independently verify the claims.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Cheung urged media outlets to "Please continue to show it" and included what he said was a high-resolution version of the image.

T-shirts, mugs, stickers, and beverage coolers bearing the mug shot - arguably now the most famous in US history - were put out by Trump's team within hours of the photo's release.