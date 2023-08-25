Donald Trump's reported height and weight raise eyebrows at Atlanta booking

Atlanta, Georgia - Does Donald Trump truly weigh 215 pounds, as stated by authorities after his arrest on racketeering and conspiracy charges in Georgia? Many Americans are not buying it.

Donald Trump self-reported his height as 6'3" and weight as 215 lbs during his booking in Atlanta on Thursday. © Collage: Christian MONTERROSA / AFP & Handout / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump, who posed for a mug shot during the booking process in Atlanta on Thursday, was reportedly allowed to provide his own statistics to the Fulton County Jail.

It listed the height of inmate number PO1135809 as six foot three inches, his weight as 215 pounds, and his hair color as either "Blond or Strawberry."

The response was skeptical.

"If Donald Trump is 215 lbs like he said on his booking sheet, I dated Halle Berry," liberal commentator and former South Carolina lawmaker Bakari Sellers quipped on CNN.

Trump reportedly told police in New York when he was arrested there in April that he was 6'2" and weighed 240 lbs - meaning the 77-year-old apparently lost 25 lbs, and grew one inch, in five months.