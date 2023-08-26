Joe Biden responds to Trump's "handsome" mug shot and talks GOP debate

South Lake Tahoe, California - President Joe Biden sparked debate on Friday when he called former President Donald Trump 's mug shot "handsome" and said he didn't learn much from the GOP primary debate.

In a shocking and controversial statement, President Biden (l.) said that he thought former President Trump's mug shot was "handsome." © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch, ZUMA Wire

Biden was seen making the comments to reporters in a video while he was vacationing in Lake Tahoe.

He was asked about Trump's mug shot, which was taken after he surrendered to Atlanta's Fulton County Jail on racketeering and conspiracy charges in Georgia on Thursday.

"I did see it on television," Biden said of the viral photo.

"Handsome guy. Wonderful guy," he stated, per ABC News.

Trump's mug shot was released after being booked and processed on Thursday evening.

Biden also said he didn't learn much from the GOP primary debate, which was held in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

He said he didn't remember the candidates talking about any of the important issues, such as economic growth or education.

Trump did not participate in the debate despite his continued campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.