Trump campaign fundraising efforts top Biden for first time in 2024 race

Washington DC - Newly released campaign finance filings reveal that Republican candidate Donald Trump 's campaign fundraising efforts outperformed Democratic rival Joe Biden for the first time in the 2024 presidential race.

Financial filings reveal that presidential candidate Donald Trump (r.) managed to raise more than his rival Joe Biden (l.) in the month of April. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & UPI Photo

According to The New York Times, Biden's campaign committee submitted a filing with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, reporting that they – along with the Democratic National Committee and affiliated groups – raised $51 million in April.

The Trump campaign said privately that they, with the Republican National Committee and others, pulled in an impressive $76.2 million in April – marking the first time the former president has led his rival this election cycle.

But Biden is still leading massively with cash on hand, reporting $84.5 million compared to Trump's $48 million.

Trump's bump comes as he is facing 88 felony charges and a number of other legal battles. This includes his hush money trial in New York which he has been required to attend in recent weeks, keeping him from regularly campaigning.

Nonetheless, he still has managed to raise money and his poll numbers continue to rise. The legal issues have been draining his finances, however, with his Save America PAC reported as having spent $3.3 million in April on his legal bills.

In a statement, Biden's campaign said his funding numbers show "strong, consistent grass-roots enthusiasm," while Trump continues to "burn through cash and lag behind."