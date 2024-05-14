Trump leads several battleground states as Biden loses traction
Washington DC - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is leading in several battleground states ahead of the general election as Democrat Joe Biden continues to lose support from key demographics.
A new poll from The New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, and Siena College, which surveyed potential voters across six states from April 28 to May 9, revealed Trump leading with registered voters in five of them – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
Biden did manage to come out on top in Wisconsin, beating Trump by only 2 points.
Trump's impressive polling comes as he battles his hush money trial in New York, where he is facing felony charges for allegedly trying to cover up payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels over an affair he has long denied.
Despite the bad press surrounding the trial, Trump continues to gain support with key demographics he has previously struggled with.
Why is Biden losing support in swing states?
A large part of Biden's lackluster performance is his huge loss of support with Black and Hispanic voters and young people, who have expressed dissatisfaction with how he continues to support Israel during its war in Gaza.
President Biden had previously led with all three of those demographics when he beat Trump in 2020, but they could be the reason he loses key states in November, which could sink his re-election chances.
A quarter of surveyed voters expressed the economy as a major issue, but more than half agreed it is currently in a "poor" state.
