Trump leads several battleground states as Biden loses traction

Washington DC - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is leading in several battleground states ahead of the general election as Democrat Joe Biden continues to lose support from key demographics.

A new poll reveals Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (r.) is beating Democratic President Joe Biden in five of six battleground states. © Collage: Almond NGAN / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A new poll from The New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, and Siena College, which surveyed potential voters across six states from April 28 to May 9, revealed Trump leading with registered voters in five of them – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Biden did manage to come out on top in Wisconsin, beating Trump by only 2 points.

Trump's impressive polling comes as he battles his hush money trial in New York, where he is facing felony charges for allegedly trying to cover up payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels over an affair he has long denied.

Despite the bad press surrounding the trial, Trump continues to gain support with key demographics he has previously struggled with.