Trump campaign goes off on Fox News for showing polling with Harris in the lead

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump and his campaign recently launched attacks aimed at Fox News after the network aired polling showing his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris , leading in battleground states.

In a recent statement, Donald Trump's campaign criticized Fox News for sharing polling results that show his rival, Kamala Harris, ahead of him. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Wednesday, Fox News released new polling data that revealed Harris was leading in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada, while Trump holds a narrow one-point lead in North Carolina.

Harris is leading the four battleground states overall by one point.

The Trump campaign released a statement in response that same day, describing the network's polling as "atrocious" and insisting that Trump "continues to outperform polling from past cycles."

Trump used to have a good relationship with Fox News, as the network is seen as a major factor in helping him get elected in 2016.

Their relationship soured over time, especially after Fox was sued by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading Trump's rigged election lies and was ordered to pay the company $787.5 million in damages.

The network has since become marginally more critical in its reporting on the former president, straying away from pushing some of his unfounded claims and theories.