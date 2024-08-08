Trump announces three upcoming debates with Kamala Harris

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently announced that he has finally agreed to participate in presidential debates against his rival Kamala Harris .

On Thursday, Donald Trump (pictured) held a press conference to announce three upcoming debates against Kamala Harris that he has agreed to. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, the Republican presidential candidate held a last-minute press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate to reveal that he is on board for three upcoming events.

"Fox on the date of September 4th, we have agreed with NBC, fairly full agreement subject to them on September 10th," Trump stated.

"And we have agreed with ABC on September 25th," he added. "The other side has to agree."

The former president also revealed that CBS News will be hosting the vice presidential debates, but did not specify a date.

In recent weeks, Trump, who previously agreed to debate Joe Biden on Fox News and ABC News, has been expressing skepticism now that Harris is the nominee.

He has had particular issues with ABC News and the outlet's host George Stephanopoulos, who Trump is currently suing for defamation.