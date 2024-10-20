Trump campaign ground game in trouble after Elon Musk PAC fails miserably at canvassing

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's campaign may have taken a big hit as Elon Musk 's pro-Trump super PAC has been reportedly dropping the ball on canvassing.

Donald Trump's (r.) campaign may be missing voters in swing states, as Elon Musk's (l.) PAC has reportedly seen an influx of fraudulent canvassing data. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Guardian, the Trump campaign earlier this year outsourced much of their ground game, which includes canvassing door-to-door, to America PAC – the political action committee founded by Musk.

Campaign Sidekick, an app specifically designed to help paid PAC canvassers, has been flagging many home visits in at least two swing states as "unusual survey logs," indicating the visits were fraudulent.

Leaked data reveals that roughly 24% of the home visits in Arizona and 25% of those in Nevada were flagged.

Both are battleground states, which Trump cannot afford to lose. He is currently polling neck-and-neck with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in both.

After endorsing Trump back in July, Musk has been donating millions to the PAC and has recently been hosting events on his own to garner support for the former president.

Trump's campaign began working with the PAC after the Federal Election Commission ruled, for the first time, that campaigns in this election can outsource voter turnout efforts to ​outside groups.