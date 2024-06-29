Trump campaign pounces on Biden's debate struggles with new attack ad
Washington DC - After President Joe Biden delivered an alarmingly poor performance in the first presidential debate of 2024, Donald Trump's campaign pounced on the Democrats' panic with a new attack ad.
Following Biden's catastrophic debate showing, the Democratic party is said to be in a state of chaos, with some even calling for the president to abandon the campaign.
With a tired-looking appearance and a weak voice, Biden struggled several times to complete his sentences, sometimes delivering incoherent or incomplete thoughts.
Many observers, therefore, unsurprisingly saw Trump as the winner of the debate – despite delivering a stream of lies and falsehoods.
Now, the Republicans are trying to capitalize on the situation with a new commercial attacking Biden's apparent weaknesses. The short video shows a compilation of Biden's verbal lapses, accompanied by eerie music.
The message from Trump's campaign team is clear: the current president is not capable of holding office again.
Amid the rampant concern, Biden delivered a passionate defense of his eligibility as he reaffirmed his commitment to the campaign.
Barack Obama defends Biden after poor debate showing
"Folks, I give you my word as a Biden. I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul I can do this job," Biden said during a campaign rally in North Carolina.
As the Democratic camp grapples with next steps, former President Barack Obama weighed in to back his VP.
"Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know," Obama wrote via X. "But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself."
"Last night didn't change that, and it's why so much is at stake in November," he added.
Cover photo: Collage: JIM WATSON / AFP & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP