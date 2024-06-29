Trump campaign pounces on Biden's debate struggles with new attack ad

Washington DC - After President Joe Biden delivered an alarmingly poor performance in the first presidential debate of 2024, Donald Trump 's campaign pounced on the Democrats' panic with a new attack ad.

After President Joe Biden (r.) delivered an alarmingly poor performance in the first presidential debate of 2024, Donald Trump's campaign pounced with a new attack ad. © Collage: JIM WATSON / AFP & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following Biden's catastrophic debate showing, the Democratic party is said to be in a state of chaos, with some even calling for the president to abandon the campaign.

With a tired-looking appearance and a weak voice, Biden struggled several times to complete his sentences, sometimes delivering incoherent or incomplete thoughts.

Many observers, therefore, unsurprisingly saw Trump as the winner of the debate – despite delivering a stream of lies and falsehoods.

Now, the Republicans are trying to capitalize on the situation with a new commercial attacking Biden's apparent weaknesses. The short video shows a compilation of Biden's verbal lapses, accompanied by eerie music.

The message from Trump's campaign team is clear: the current president is not capable of holding office again.

Amid the rampant concern, Biden delivered a passionate defense of his eligibility as he reaffirmed his commitment to the campaign.