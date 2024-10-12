Trump campaign reportedly makes new demand based on Iranian assassination plot fears

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump's campaign reportedly requested that officials ramp up security ahead of November's election, largely due to fears over an alleged Iranian assassination plot.

The Trump campaign has requested a radical ramp-up of security. © AFP/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Washington Post reported that Trump's campaign requested an increase in flight restrictions, and the provision of bullet-proof glass at his rallies.

According to the Post, Trump's campaign also asked that military aircraft and vehicles be provided to the former-President for use over the last month of the campaign.

There is no precedent for military equipment to be used by a presidential campaign in recent history.

Trump has on several occasions suggested that Tehran was behind one or both assassination attempts, at one point saying that Iran should be "blown to smithereens" if it attempts to harm US politicians.

In July, the Secret Service boosted security for Donald Trump after authorities claimed they had learned of an Iranian plot to assassinate him.

Emails provided to the Washington Post reveal conversations held between Susie Wiles, Trump's campaign manager and Ronald L. Rowe Jr., the head of the Secret Service.

In the emails, Wiles criticized a "lack of personnel" provided by the Secret Service and requested that security be increased due to the alleged threat from Iran and the two assassination attempts.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said in a statement to the Post that Trump is being provided with security – including – "explosive ordnance disposal, canine units, and airlift transportation" – on the basis of his status as former president.