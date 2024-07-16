Trump's security boosted weeks ago over another assassination plot

Washington DC - The Secret Service increased security for Donald Trump weeks ago after authorities learned of an Iranian plot to kill him, although it was not linked to the recent attempt on his life, US media reported Tuesday.

CNN reported that US authorities received intelligence from a "human source" on a plan by Tehran targeting the former president, causing protection to be boosted for Trump. Other US outlets also reported the plot.

But it was not connected to the shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in which gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at Trump, leaving the Republican wounded and killing a rally attendee, they said.

The US National Security Council said it had been "tracking Iranian threats against former Trump administration officials for years" as Tehran sought revenge for the 2020 killing of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani.

"We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority," spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The investigation into the Trump shooting on Saturday "has not identified ties between the shooter and any accomplice or co-conspirator, foreign or domestic," she added.

Watson referred questions on "additional measures that have been implemented in recent weeks" to the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security.