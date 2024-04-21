Trump cancels North Carolina rally at last minute: "I'm so sad"

Wilmington, North Carolina - On Saturday, as Donald Trump was heading to a planned campaign event , he was forced to cancel last minute due to poor weather conditions.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump was forced to cancel his rally in North Carolina on Saturday at the last minute due to a severe thunderstorm. © Collage: Jim WATSON & Tolga AKMEN / AFP

Per The Guardian, Trump reluctantly shared the bad news in a phone call he placed a half hour before the event, which was played on the loudspeakers to the hundreds of MAGA fans that had gathered at the Aero Center in Wilmington Airport, with some having waited for hours.

The former president alerted everyone that some "very bad weather" was heading to the area but promised he would reschedule a "bigger and better" rally at the same location in the near future.

"I'm devastated that this could happen, but we want to keep everybody safe, it's the most important thing," Trump told the crowd.

"I think we're gonna have to just do a rain check. I'm so sad."

The rally was going to be Trump's first event since his criminal trial in New York began last week, where he is facing 34 counts of business fraud related to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential elections to cover up an affair he had.