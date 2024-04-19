Trump hush money trial gears up for opening statements as jury is completed

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's unprecedented criminal trial is set for opening statements next week after final jury selection ended Friday, leaving the Republican presidential candidate facing weeks of hostile testimony that will overshadow his White House campaign.

Jury selection has been completed in Donald Trump's historic hush money trial. © DAVID DEE DELGADO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The milestone on Friday in the first criminal trial of a former or sitting US president coincided with a man setting himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse.

The self-immolation did not appear to have anything to do with Trump's case. Authorities said the man was in hospital in critical condition and had been carrying pamphlets referring to an unrelated conspiracy theory.

The full jury of 12 New Yorkers and six alternates had just been completed when the incident occurred on the street outside the building where the ex-president and Republican candidate for November sat on the 15th floor.

Judge Juan Merchan has said that opening statements in Trump's trial would start Monday.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of business fraud as part of a plan to cover up hush money paid to a porn star so that the story would not come out just before the 2016 presidential election, in which he beat Hillary Clinton.

The difficulty of choosing impartial jurors, who must also be able to set aside as much as two months of their time, has been clear throughout the selection process this week.