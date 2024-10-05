Trump caught on tape joking about Butler rally shooting victim during private MAGA dinner

Aspen, Colorado - Donald Trump was recently caught on a secret recording making jokes about the man who was fatally shot at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

Back in August, Trump flew to Aspen on a rented jet that once belonged to Jeffrey Epstein after which he gave a speech at a private dinner.

In a secret recording of the speech obtained by The Guardian, Trump tells a story of how he met with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man killed during his rally in Pennsylvania the month before,

"So they're going to get millions of dollars, but the woman, the wife, this beautiful woman, I handed her the check... and she said, ‘This is so nice, and I appreciate it, but I'd much rather have my husband,'" Trump said.

"Now, I know some of the women in this room wouldn’t say the same,” he continued.

"At least four couples here would have been thrilled, actually."

The dinner – which cost $25,000 to $500,000 to attend – took place at the home of investors John and Amy Phelan, and guests included a number of MAGA Republicans such as Texas Governor Gregg Abbott as well as Representatives Byron Donalds and Lauren Boebert.

The former president also shared his extreme rhetoric on immigration, describing migrants as "murderers" that "make our Hell’s Angels look like the nicest people on Earth."