Trump claims he fired federal prosecutor over support from "sleazebag" Democrats

Washington DC - President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday he fired a federal prosecutor because he received "unusually strong" support from Democratic senators.

Erik Siebert, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, had been under pressure to prosecute two of Trump's political adversaries: former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

According to the New York Times, Siebert told staff of his resignation via an email on Friday. Some officials in the administration had reportedly argued for him to keep his position.

"Today I withdrew the Nomination of Erik Siebert as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, when I was informed that he received the UNUSUALLY STRONG support of the two absolutely terrible, sleazebag Democrat Senators, from the Great State of Virginia," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"He didn't quit, I fired him!" he insisted.

Hours earlier in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters: "I want him out."