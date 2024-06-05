Trump is now pushing absentee ballots and early voting after years of demonizing them

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump 's presidential campaign has launched a new effort aimed at urging his MAGA base to embrace absentee ballots and early voting after he spent years blaming them for his 2020 election loss.

On Tuesday, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to announce the launch of his campaign's Swamp the Vote USA initiative.

"Whether you vote absentee, by mail, early in person, or on Election Day – We will secure your vote," Trump wrote in the post.

"JUST VOTE! They are all good options," he added. "The way to win is to swamp them with votes!"

In a video included with the post, Trump urges Republicans to "use every appropriate tool" to beat the Democrats.

The push is a major reversal from his previous stance. Since 2020, Trump has pushed the unfounded claim that absentee ballots and early voting were the source of massive voter fraud which led to him losing to Joe Biden, who he will once again face off against in November.

His switch-up comes after the jury in his historic hush money trial found him guilty on all 34 charges, making him the first former president in US history to be convicted of a crime and the first convicted felon to run for president.