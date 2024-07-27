Trump claims Kamala Harris is antisemitic: "She doesn't like Jewish people"

West Palm Beach, Florida - As Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prepares to face Democrat Kamala Harris , he has begun attacking her by claiming that she is antisemitic.

During a recent speech, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (r.) claimed that his Democrat rival Kamala Harris (c.) "doesn't like Jewish people." © Collage: Chris DELMAS / AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday evening, Trump gave a speech at the Turning Point Action Believers' Summit, where he harshly criticized his rival for not attending Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent address to Congress.

"Because that's her original thought, that's where she comes from," Trump claimed. "She doesn't like Jewish people; she doesn't like Israel.

"That's the way it is, and that's the way it's always going to be," he added. "She's not going to change."

Trump's comments come after President Joe Biden announced he would no longer seek re-election, and the party has largely gotten behind Harris to take his place.

During a rally last week in North Carolina, he first appeared to launch the attack, telling a crowd that Harris is "totally against the Jewish people."

While Harris did not attend Netanyahu's address, the two privately met afterward, where she expressed support for the Palestinian people and called for an end to the "devastating" war.