Trump commerce pick backs broad tariffs while taking aim at China in confirmation hearing

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's commerce secretary nominee told his US Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday he favors "across-the-board" tariffs targeting countries rather than products, while signaling a hawkish China stance.

Howard Lutnick testifies before a Senate Commerce Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on January 29, 2025. © REUTERS

"We can use tariffs to create reciprocity, fairness and respect," said Howard Lutnick, a close Trump ally and billionaire CEO of Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald.

Lutnick's appearance comes as Trump threatens sweeping duties on imports from allies and adversaries alike – with levies on major trading partners Canada and Mexico potentially to be unveiled this weekend.

On Wednesday, Lutnick said the president's February 1 deadline for 25% tariffs were aimed at getting both neighbors to do more on undocumented migration and particularly the flow of deadly fentanyl.

"This is a separate tariff to create action from Mexico and action from Canada," he said, differentiating between uses of duties. "As far as I know they are acting swiftly, and if they execute it, there will be no tariff."

But Lutnick stressed that duties on China – and "adversaries" – should be higher than those on other countries.

In announcing his nomination last year, Trump said Lutnick would lead the world's biggest economy's tariff and trade agenda, with additional direct responsibility for the US Trade Representative's office.

Asked about the impact of duties on prices, Lutnick conceded certain products' costs may rise. He charged that "it is nonsense," however, that they would cause widespread inflation.

Lutnick vowed to work to understand the impact of retaliatory tariffs on US agriculture and manufacturing.