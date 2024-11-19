Trump names China hawk Howard Lutnick as US commerce secretary

Washington, DC - US President-elect Donald Trump nominated Howard Lutnick, the co-chair of his transition team, as his commerce secretary on Tuesday, a choice set to bring a tougher stance on China from the incoming administration.

Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and Co-Chair of the Trump 2024 Transition Team speaks at a rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Lutnick will also lead the country's tariff and trade agenda, with "additional direct responsibility for the Office of the United States Trade Representative," Trump said in a statement.

Tariffs are a key part of Trump's economic agenda, and he has promised sweeping duties on all imports when he returns to the White House.

Lutnick is chief executive of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, and a Trump ally originally tipped as a frontrunner for treasury secretary.

But he was instead named to helm Commerce, a smaller department that works to boost US industry and has a key role in policy to shore up the US semiconductor sector and reduce reliance on Asia.

Under President Joe Biden, the Commerce Department stepped up export controls on critical technologies like quantum computing and semiconductor manufacturing goods, taking aim at access by adversaries like Beijing.

Trump's administration could harden this stance.

Lutnick has, during the US election campaign, expressed support for a tariff level of 60% on Chinese goods alongside a 10% tariff on all imports. Both are among proposals that Trump has floated, with the Republican taking aim at countries that have been "ripping us off for years."

Lutnick previously lamented the loss of manufacturing jobs in the US and offshoring to China, and last month told podcaster Anthony Pompliano, "I'm all in with Donald Trump."

In the same interview, he slammed electric cars as "coastal elite nonsense" and blamed China for being the source of fentanyl in the US. The deadly drug, many times more powerful than heroin, is responsible for tens of thousands of overdose deaths a year.

"China is attacking America from its guts," Lutnick said.