Trump commutes George Santos' prison sentence out of pity: "Horribly mistreated!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of disgraced former Republican lawmaker George Santos .

In a Truth Social post shared on Friday, the president explained that he recently thought about Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal, who claimed for years to be a Vietnam veteran, only to be exposed to be "a COMPLETE AND TOTAL FRAUD."

"This is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!" the president wrote.

"George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated," he continued.

"Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY."

Santos is a former New York Congressman who built a reputation for being a notorious pathological liar while in office.

In December 2023, Santos was ousted from Congress after an ethics report alleged that he filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct while in office.

The former New York representative pled guilty last year to using stolen donor money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle for himself, and in July, he reported to prison to serve a seven-year sentence.