Trump compares January 6 riots to Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic March on Washington

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently compared himself to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., but insisted he is way more popular.

During a recent press conference, Donald Trump compared his infamous Stop the Steal rally to Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic March on Washington. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, Trump held an impromptu press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he announced that he has agreed to debate his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris.

But after sharing the news, Trump proceeded to compare the size of crowds he draws at his rallies to crowds at Harris' campaign events, repeatedly insisting that no one does it better than him.

"In history, for any country, nobody has had crowds like I've had," Trump argued.

He then went on to brazenly compare his "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6, 2020 in Washington DC – which later broke out into the Capitol riots – to King's famous March on Washington, where he delivered his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech.

"If you look at Martin Luther King, when he did his speech... and you look at ours, same real estate, same everything, same number of people," Trump explained.

"And they said he had a million people, but I had 25,000 people," he continued.

"You look at it, and you look at the picture of his crowd, my crowd – we actually had more people."

The former president went on to say that it's alright that people get it wrong, because "I liked Dr. Martin Luther King."