Trump compares January 6 riots to Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic March on Washington
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently compared himself to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., but insisted he is way more popular.
On Thursday, Trump held an impromptu press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he announced that he has agreed to debate his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris.
But after sharing the news, Trump proceeded to compare the size of crowds he draws at his rallies to crowds at Harris' campaign events, repeatedly insisting that no one does it better than him.
"In history, for any country, nobody has had crowds like I've had," Trump argued.
He then went on to brazenly compare his "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6, 2020 in Washington DC – which later broke out into the Capitol riots – to King's famous March on Washington, where he delivered his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech.
"If you look at Martin Luther King, when he did his speech... and you look at ours, same real estate, same everything, same number of people," Trump explained.
"And they said he had a million people, but I had 25,000 people," he continued.
"You look at it, and you look at the picture of his crowd, my crowd – we actually had more people."
The former president went on to say that it's alright that people get it wrong, because "I liked Dr. Martin Luther King."
Is Donald Trump's rhetoric working with Black voters?
On August 28, 1963, activist Martin Luther King Jr. helped organize the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom which, according to the NAACP, brought out a quarter of a million supporters.
King then went on to give his famous "I Have a Dream" speech, in which he shared his vision for the future of a unified America.
Critics have been quick to point out that Trump's claiming "a million people" showed up may indicate that he confused King's iconic event with the Million Man March, another civil rights-related march that took place in 1995.
Trump's bizarre comments come as he and his campaign have been struggling to connect with Black voters, while Harris – who would be the first Black woman elected President of the US – has been reportedly making strides with the demographic.
During his press conference, Trump insisted that he is still "doing very well" with the Black community, especially Black men, but admitted "it's possible I won't do as well with Black women."
"But I seem to be doing very well with other segments," Trump said, adding that his support with White males "has gone through the roof!"
Cover photo: Collage: AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP