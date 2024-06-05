Trump complains about hush money jury not smiling at him as gag order looms
Palm Beach, Florida - In a recent interview following his hush money trial felony conviction, Donald Trump continued to publicly attack the jury while a gag order still looms over the case.
On Tuesday, the Republican presidential candidate did a phone interview with Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly, who asked him if he was ever able to "get a sense of" what was going on with the jurors throughout the trial.
"You heard me say long before the verdict that Mother Teresa couldn't get a fair trial here. I said that, and no, you couldn't," Trump explained.
"I never saw a glimmer of a smile from the jury. No, this was a venue that was very unfair," he added. "It's a tiny fraction of the people [who] are Republicans, and it's very unfair. And then we had a judge who was very unfair."
His comments come as a gag order remains active over the case, which was imposed by the judge to bar Trump from publicly attacking witnesses, court staff and their families, and the jurors.
Trump has been fined $10,000 for breaking the order on ten occasions – and threatened with jail if his behavior persists.
Donald Trump seeks to have gag order lifted
Last week, the jury found Trump guilty on all 34 felony charges, making him the first former president in US history to be convicted of a crime and the first convicted criminal to ever run for president.
Since the decision, concerns have been raised about the safety of the jurors, as angry Trump supporters have vowed revenge, with some reportedly sending threatening messages and attempting to dox the jurors.
On Monday, Trump's attorneys sent a letter requesting the gag order be lifted, arguing that "the concerns articulated by the government and the court do not justify continued restrictions on the First Amendment rights of President Trump – who remains the leading candidate in the 2024 presidential election."
Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in the hush money trial on July 11.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire