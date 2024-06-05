Trump complains about hush money jury not smiling at him as gag order looms

Palm Beach, Florida - In a recent interview following his hush money trial felony conviction, Donald Trump continued to publicly attack the jury while a gag order still looms over the case.

On Tuesday, the Republican presidential candidate did a phone interview with Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly, who asked him if he was ever able to "get a sense of" what was going on with the jurors throughout the trial.

"You heard me say long before the verdict that Mother Teresa couldn't get a fair trial here. I said that, and no, you couldn't," Trump explained.

"I never saw a glimmer of a smile from the jury. No, this was a venue that was very unfair," he added. "It's a tiny fraction of the people [who] are Republicans, and it's very unfair. And then we had a judge who was very unfair."

His comments come as a gag order remains active over the case, which was imposed by the judge to bar Trump from publicly attacking witnesses, court staff and their families, and the jurors.

Trump has been fined $10,000 for breaking the order on ten occasions – and threatened with jail if his behavior persists.