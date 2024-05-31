Trump vows to appeal guilty verdict in fiery rant against "fascists" behind trial

New York, New York - Donald Trump lashed out in rambling, angry comments Friday at his "sick" opponents and "fascists" after what he called a "very unfair" trial that made him the first former president to become a convicted felon .

Donald Trump lashed out during a fiery press conference on Friday following his felony conviction. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 77-year-old Republican, who is neck and neck with President Joe Biden in the 2024 White House race, confirmed he would appeal.

"We're going to be appealing this scam," he said.

Trump was speaking at what was billed as a press conference in the upscale lobby of his signature Trump Tower property in Manhattan.

But after taking to the podium, he launched into an extraordinary 35 minutes of insults, non-factual claims, and non-sequiturs that reflected his seething anger. He then left without taking questions.

Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over his trial, is a "tyrant," Trump said, claiming that Merchan "literally crucified" witnesses.

"This man who looks like an angel, but he is really a devil," he said in the remarks, which were carried live by all the major US television networks.

In addition to complaining that the jury trial was unfair, Trump frequently veered off into attacks on Biden and undocumented immigrants, who he said were speaking "languages unknown" and include many terrorists, as well as "a lot of people" released from prisons.