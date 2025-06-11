Trump confirms major deal with China and reveals more details of agreement

Washington DC - President Donald Trump confirmed the US had reached a wide-ranging agreement with China after two days of talks aimed at preserving a truce in the damaging trade war he launched.

The US and China have agreed on a deal that would resolve the trade war launched by President Donald Trump. © IMAGO / Christian Ohde

Trump claimed on Truth Social platform that China would supply rare earth minerals and magnets while Washington would allow Chinese students to remain in US universities, reversing his administration's previous policy.

His post came hours after top US and Chinese negotiators announced a "framework" agreement late Tuesday following two days of marathon talks in London.

"Our deal with China is done," Trump wrote, adding that the agreement was still "subject to final approval with President Xi (Jinping) and me."

"President XI and I are going to work closely together to open up China to American Trade," he said in a second post. "This would be a great WIN for both countries!!!"

In a Chinese state media readout of the talks released Wednesday, Vice Premier He Lifeng, who headed Beijing's team in London, stressed the need for the two sides to strengthen cooperation in future dialogue.

"As a next step, the two sides should... continuously enhance consensus, reduce misunderstandings and strengthen cooperation," He Lifeng said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Speaking to reporters in London, China International Trade Representative Li Chenggang said: "Our communication has been very professional, rational, in-depth and candid."