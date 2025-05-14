US and China slash tariffs in climbdown from devastating trade war launched by Trump

Washington DC - The US and China slashed sweeping tariffs on each other's goods for 90 days on Wednesday, after a temporary ceasefire in a brutal trade war that roiled global markets and international supply chains.

The US and China cut 100%-plus tariffs on each other's goods on Wednesday in a temporary climbdown from a costly trade war. © IMAGO / Bihlmayerfotografie

Washington and Beijing agreed to drastically lower sky-high tariffs in a deal that emerged from pivotal talks over the weekend in Geneva.

US President Donald Trump said Washington now had the blueprint for a "very, very strong" trade deal with China that would see Beijing's economy "open up" to US businesses, in an interview broadcast Tuesday on Fox News.

"We have the confines of a very, very strong deal with China. But the most exciting part of the deal...that's the opening up of China to US business," he told host Sean Hannity while aboard Air Force One on the way to the start of his Gulf tour.

"One of the things I think that could be most exciting for us and also for China, is that we're trying to open up China," he added, without elaborating on details.

Trump had upended international commerce with his sweeping tariffs across economies, with China hit hardest.

Unwilling to budge, Beijing had responded with retaliatory levies that brought tariffs on both sides well over 100%.

Under the deal struck this weekend, the US agreed to lower its tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% while China will reduce its own to 10%.

The reductions came into effect just after midnight ET on Wednesday.