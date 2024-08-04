Trump congratulates Putin on "great deal" in Russia prisoner swap

Atlanta, Georgia - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Saturday congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on a major prisoner exchange between Russia , Belarus, and several Western states.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia. © REUTERS

"I'd like to congratulate Vladimir Putin for having made yet another great deal," the Republican presidential candidate said at a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia.



"They released some of the greatest killers anywhere in the world," Trump claimed. "Some of the most evil killers they got. And we got our people back, but boy, we made some horrible, horrible deals. And it's nice to say we got them back, but does that set a bad precedent?"

The exchange saw Russia and Belarus release 16 people who had been imprisoned for their activities as journalists and activists, among other things. In return, 10 people were handed over to Moscow from prisons in various Western countries.

Multiple countries were involved in the swap, which saw several high-profile US citizens – including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan – return home.

Also released as part of the deal was Russian Vadim Krasikov, who had been sentenced to life in prison in Germany for the 2021 shooting a Georgian of Chechen descent in the heart of Berlin.

The deal was negotiated by the government of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, with the help of Germany and other allies.